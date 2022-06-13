Cash Canyon Road fire

Chattanooga Fire Department photo

UPDATE: The fire on Cash Canyon Road is now under control.

One firefighter has suffered injury from the heat and has been transported to an area hospital. 

All of the residents of the home were recovered without any injuries.

PREVIOUS STORY: Multiple fire crews are working on a residential fire at Cash Canyon Road.

Tankers are shuttling water to the scene as crews are being rotated due to the heat.

They are asking residents to use caution in the area.

Local 3 News will keep you update on the story.