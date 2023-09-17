featured
Cartersville Police Department involved in shooting Sunday afternoon
- Jordan Rudzinski
-
- Updated
On Sunday, just after 3 p.m., officers with the Cartersville Police Department responded to the area of Highway 41 South and Market Place Blvd. in reference to an accident.
Officers say while in route, witnesses relayed a male was walking in the roadway with a gun.
When officers arrived on scene the male opened fire upon, and Cartersville Police Officers returned fire.
The department says neither the officers nor the male suspect was struck by gunfire. Officers were able to regain control of the situation and take the male into custody.
There is no further information available at this time.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
WATCH NOW: Local 3 News
Trending Now
-
Downtown Chattanooga restaurant nearly fails inspection after food from other restaurant found
-
6 'Soldiers of Christ' members are in custody after a woman's body was found in a car trunk
-
Alabama high school band director stunned, arrested after refusing to end performance, police say
-
UPDATE: Nine-year-old charged after email threats made against Cleveland City Schools
-
Woman killed in hit and run on Market Street
-
Cleveland's beloved Olivia Weatherford loses battle with cancer
-
UPDATE: Two people charged after 177 animals removed from home in Walker County
-
WHAT THE TECH? Two Facebook privacy settings everyone should check & how to change them
-
Chattanooga Police search for suspect in overnight Hixson shooting
-
Two Chattanooga Firefighters save man's life at football game Thursday