Shooting, shots fired, officer involved shooting generic
On Sunday, just after 3 p.m., officers with the Cartersville Police Department responded to the area of Highway 41 South and Market Place Blvd. in reference to an accident.
Officers say while in route, witnesses relayed a male was walking in the roadway with a gun.
 
When officers arrived on scene the male opened fire upon, and Cartersville Police Officers returned fire.
 
The department says neither the officers nor the male suspect was struck by gunfire. Officers were able to regain control of the situation and take the male into custody.
 
There is no further information available at this time.

Tags

Recommended for you