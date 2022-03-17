Carter’s solves messy parenting moments with launch of first-ever ‘Blowout Insurance’

Carter’s, the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, is introducing ‘Blowout Insurance,’ the first-ever parent protection plan for diaper mishaps.
From a surprise overflow-on-the-go to an unexpected nap-time wakeup call, diaper blowouts are a parenting rite of passage.
Carter’s ‘Blowout Insurance’ is a first-of-its-kind plan that offers relief to parents and caregivers who submit their “claims” for Carter’s gift cards to use towards refreshing baby’s wardrobe and replacing soiled clothing.
“Claims” can be submitted following a few simple steps:
- Head to www.carters.com/blowoutinsurance to submit your “claim”
- Next, fill the fields and describe your messy moment
- Carter’s “Oops adjusters” will process your “claim” and grant $10 gift cards via email
Beginning today through April 9th, the first 2,000 families to submit their ‘Blowout Insurance’ “claims” will receive a $10 Carter’s gift card to use toward future purchases.
