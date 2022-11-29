Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority and Volunteer Behavioral Health have joined forces to increase awareness around mental health.
A CARTA shuttle has signage to help direct those in crisis on where to call for mental health and substance abuse.
It will also provide contact information for those seeking non-crisis services.
CEO of Volunteer Behavioral Health Phyllis Persinger says people have already noticed the bus and our thankful for its service.
"I've already heard from our clients, it's like, you know 'we got to ride the bus, we got to ride the bus. We didn't have to walk. We got to ride the bus in.' This just means something to them."
If you or someone you know needs help, you can call 800-704-2651.