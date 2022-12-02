A North Carolina man recently released from prison is behind bars again after a carjacking led to a high-speed chase and ended with a PIT maneuver early Friday morning.
According to the affidavit, 46-year-old Michael Allen Rice from Concord, NC led a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper on a chase when the trooper recognized the vehicle from a carjacking report and attempted to pull Rice over in the 5600 block of Brainerd Road.
The report said the vehicle had been taken at knifepoint at the Walmart off Little Debbie Parkway in Ooltewah earlier.
Rice allegedly reached speeds of over 100 mph while evading arrest, and ran lights at East Brainerd Road, Highway 153, Standifer Gap Road, and Bonny Oaks Drive.
The trooper eventually performed a PIT maneuver to end the chase.
The arrest report revealed Rice was not given a field sobriety test due to his injuries from the crash and because he had been tased. However, the report claimed Rice had "a strong odor of an intoxicant" and while at the hospital, told the arresting trooper that he had ingested cocaine and methamphetamine shortly before the chase.
Officials found that Rice had a suspended North Carolina driver's license and had recently been released from prison.
The trooper noted Rice's actions showed "a blatant disregard" for the safety of other drivers as well as a passenger in the car.
Rice faces charges of driving under the influence, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, theft of property, speeding, driving on revoked, suspended or cancelled license, traffic control signals violation, drivers to exercise due care, reckless driving, improper passing, seat belt law violation, financial responsibility, and leaving scene of accident.