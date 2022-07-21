A career prep and job fair event kicked off Thursday morning to help ex-offenders with professional development and employment opportunities.
'A New Life: Career Prep & Job Fair" is geared toward formerly incarcerated individuals. The new expo is also working to bring former felons turned entrepreneurs together with local business owners in Chattanooga.
The event will take place, both, Thursday, July 21 and Friday, July 22 at the American Job Center in the Eastgate Town Center.
Thursday is a ' Career Prep Day' from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
This first day - organizers will spend individual time preparing participants for interviews by providing vouchers for goodwill clothing, haircuts for those who need them and counseling from speakers and attorneys from the Chattanooga Bar Association's Young Lawyers Division.
The second day, those seeking employment will be able to speak to 23 local company representatives offering them a chance of employment, despite their criminal records. The Job Fair begins Friday morning at 9:00 a.m. and will end at 1:00 p.m.
Attendance at the Career Prep Day is required to participate in the Job Fair on Friday.