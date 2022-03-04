Friday at the Hamilton County Courthouse, a mother and her son were awarded over one million dollars from a car warranty company last based out of Chattanooga that they said defrauded them.
Jurors found the defendants from Freedom Warranty of America, Inc committed fraud after deliberating for more than four hours over a course of two days.
The jury of twelve decided the 11 defendants from Freedom Warranty owed Floridians Carol Mulready and her son Robert one million dollars in compensatory damages for several counts including fraud, plus one million in punitive damages.
"I'm glad it's over, I am thrilled it is over," Carol Mulready, an elderly woman who mortgaged her condo to invest in Freedom Warranty of America, Inc or FWAI.
"Honestly, I don't think the case has sank in quite yet," said Robert Mulready.
The two said they invested in Freedom Warranty of America, Inc. back in 2016, and were misled.
"The investors were told by the defendants that they were investing in a valuable company. Turns out that the defendants lied, and instead sold them shares in a worthless company keeping the investments for themselves and profiting off of that," said Scott Maucere, their attorney.
Him and his law firm partner Daniel O. Barham worked over 2,000 hours to get the Mulreadys the justice they said their clients deserved.
The trial was held over a course of two weeks, and both sides presented arguments in front of the jury and Judge Atherton.
Maucere told the jury Freedom Warranty of America, Inc. gave the Mulreadys a document that lied about the shell company's position among other Freedom Warranty subsidiaries.
During closing statements, the defendants' attorney Gary Henry argued it was a business plan and claimed the Mulreadys had anger issues.
Maucere also delivered closing statements and showed the jury where he saw three rules had been broken.
"Rule number one, all companies have the duty to tell the truth to their investors, rule number two all companies and directors have a duty not to conceal or cover up material information from shareholders," said Maucere, "rule number three is that if you violate rules one or two you have to make it up to the wronged party-the investor-by paying them what they were originally promised."
The jury verdict found the defendants liable of 5 counts: security fraud, two counts of fraud, fraudulent concealment and breach of fiduciary duty.
"The jury said no you can't do that in Hamilton County, you can't run a fraudulent business, you can't run a shell game in this town and take advantage of people," said Maucere.
"We are most appreciative and grateful to the jury," said Carol Mulready.
"Thank you so much for your time, we appreciate it," added Robert Mulready.
Attorney Henry told Channel 3 he had no comment at this time in regards to the verdict.