Firefighters from multiple agencies in Sequatchie County worked together Tuesday morning to extinguish a car fire at a home off of Herron Road.
Responders were dispatched just after 8:15 a.m.
According to the Dunlap Fire Department (DFD), the vehicle caught fire shortly after being parked at the residence. Firefighters used a foam appliance attached to a booster hose to extinguish the flames, and the vehicle was deemed a total loss.
The cause of the fire was accidental and no injuries were reported, DFD said.