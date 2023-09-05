Capt. Larry Taylor to be honored with parade in Chattanooga on Sept. 11

The city of Chattanooga is inviting the public to line Market Street on September 11th to welcome home Army Captain Larry L. Taylor, who is a native of the city and a recipient of the Medal of Honor. Mayor Tim Kelly encourages everyone to join in celebrating and recognizing Captain Taylor by displaying the city's spirit.
On Monday, September 11, the City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, and the Chattanooga Area Veterans Council have teamed up with the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center to host a Patriot Day and “Welcome Home” Parade to honor Army Captain Larry L. Taylor. A native of Chattanooga, Taylor is a war hero who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his act of valor on June 18, 1968, during the Vietnam War.
Beginning at 11:30 a.m., high school bands, JROTC units, ROTC units, veteran organizations representing all branches of the military, and varying conflicts from the Vietnam War to the War on Terror will begin their march down Market Street in the parade.
The parade will also feature a special flyover of multiple Vietnam-era Cobra, like Taylor flew, and modern-day Apache Helicopters.
All led by the grand marshal, Taylor himself, alongside the U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry Division Mounted Color Guard and Band from Fort Riley, Kansas.
At 1 p.m., the parade will conclude with a ceremony at the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center. Local, state, and national representatives, including Mayor Kelly, Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp, General BB Bell of the National Advisory Board for the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center, Brig. Gen. Niave Knell, the 1st Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General for Support, and Medal of Honor Recipient Sergeant Leroy Petry will all speak at the ceremony.
Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp commented on Taylor’s character, saying, “There is no greater role model to represent the values of Hamilton County than legendary Vietnam veteran Larry Taylor, whose valor as a Cobra pilot is finally being appropriately recognized. All residents of Hamilton County should take great pride in sharing this once-in-a-lifetime celebration with our hometown hero.”
Taylor is the sixth Medal of Honor recipient from the Chattanooga area. From Tennessee are Sequatchie County’s Raymond Cooley. Charles Coolidge of Signal Mountain, Ray Duke of Whitwell, and, Paul Huff of Cleveland. World War II hero Desmond Doss lived in Collegedale and Dade County, Georgia for many years. He is buried at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
For more information, visit Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center's page at https://www.facebook.com/TheFirstMedals.
You can read more about Captain Larry L. Taylor's life at https://www.mohhc.org/LarryTaylor.