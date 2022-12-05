Friends and family of slain Chattanooga woman 22-year-old Jasmine Pace will hold a candlelight vigil at Coolidge Park Monday night at 7:00pm.
Those attending are urged to wear purple and white to represent domestic abuse victims.
The Facebook event post reads:
As we are mourning the loss of Jasmine Pace we want the community to come together, whether you know Jazzy or not. We need everyone to show up and support the friends and family in this hard time. At 7pm we will hold a candle light ceremony where everyone will have the opportunity to share a few words on how Jazzy affected your life or any kind memories you might have with her. We request instead of flowers (due to cats)we will have a letter box for anyone and everyone to write a letter of support or sweet personal memories you want the friends and family to have to cherish to always remember the light Jazzy was not only in our lives but everyone else’s. If anyone would like to, we are wearing the colors purple and white to represent domestic violence victims. We encourage everyone to come that is able, to show family and friends just how much an impact Jasmine had on everyone’s life.
Pace's body was found Friday off Suck Creek Road according to Chattanooga police.
Police arrested suspect Jason Chen Wednesday in Nolensville, near Nashville. He's been charged with criminal homicide and is currently at the Silverdale Detention Center without bond.
Chen is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Tuesday.