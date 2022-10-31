The wife of Cody Ransom, the victim from Sunday night's shooting on Shallowford Road, and his co-workers from USPS organized a candlelight vigil to honor the young man's life.
Dozens of candles were held high Monday night outside the USPS on Shallowford. Many of the people there knew Cody Ransom and say the husband and father will be missed dearly.
"He was an amazing husband, we've been married for six years. I'm selfish because I want 60 more," said Cody's wife Brittany Ransom.
Brittany says her husband Cody was one of a kind. He was the hardest worker she knew and loved his family, friends and co-workers.
"He was just the best man in the world in my eyes," said Brittany.
Brittany had the support of her brother, Timothy Dobbins, and Cody's parents by her side, while a prayer was said for the young father who was taken from his family too soon.
"He loved our little boys unconditionally, he tried to make every day fun for them," said Brittany.
The vigil was organized by Cody's co-workers. It was clear from the reaction of those who attended he was loved by many. Brittany says Monday night showed her the impact he had on those around him.
"I knew he had some friends here he talked to every day, but I never imagined this many people coming out to support me and my family, my boys, and just supporting each other, it's just really amazing to see all these lovely people out here for him," said Brittany.
After a few people spoke about Cody and his life, the vigil ended with the release of balloons, at the same time candles were held up high amongst the crowd as they flew off.
"I mean he was a family man, whether it was her own kids or mine, I mean... he loved his family," said Brittany's brother, Timothy Dobbins.