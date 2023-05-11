“Stella Brings the Family,” and “Mother Bruce,” are two books that a librarian at Alpine Crest Elementary planned to use in her lesson plan on Mother’s Day.
The first is about a girl who does not have a mom to bring to her classroom for the special day. So, she brings the family that matters to her two dads. “Mother Bruce” illustrates a bear who normally eats eggs, until he realizes they are goslings. He decides to raise them, and they call him mom.
The librarian notified parents about her Mother’s Day lesson plan, featuring two non-traditional families, and offered an alternative plan for families to choose. Some showed concerns about what they call a poor choice of books, and Dr. Justin Robertson, superintendent for Hamilton County Schools, agreed via email. The lesson was altogether cancelled.
“We were made aware of this issue just this morning and have addressed it with the administration at Alpine Crest. I agree that there are better book choices that could be used and this lesson has been cancelled at Alpine Crest,” he responded.
Both sides have strong opinions on what was the right decision.
“Schools stay in their lane. Parents can take care of teaching their students and their children about the importance of Mother's Day and who's important in their life,” says Jessica Perkins, part of Hamilton County’s Moms for Liberty.
“School's lane is to make well-rounded human beings that can function in our society, so that is their lane,” says Angela Favaloro with Moms for Social Justice.
Stefanie Dalton’s son attends Alpine Crest. She is frustrated with the Hamilton County School’s Administration because she feels her community’s voice was taken.
She says she was excited the librarian offered the lesson, but says a group of people took that opportunity away.
“She was just trying to teach a lesson that was inclusive to other people who aren't normally- and other families- that aren't normally represented in books, and it got cancelled because there were some really loud bullies,” Dalton says.
Perkins with Moms of Liberty does not have a child at the school. She says she was worried the lesson plan would be shared throughout the school district if it was not cancelled.
“Exposing the lesson was not to bully anybody. It was only in concern for all students,” she says.
School board members did not comment on the matter during the agenda session. A spokesperson for the school system told me Dr. Robertson would not comment.