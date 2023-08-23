Three men associated with Middle Tennessee State University's Campus Outreach ministry organization have been indicted by the Tennessee Comptroller's Office for collaborating to steal $4,700 in student activity fees from the university.
John Thomas "JT" Farmer, the campus director; Greg McCall, the campus minister; and Austin "Audy" Smothers, the former student chapter president of MTSU, were accused of submitting a false reimbursement request for a virtual New Year's Conference in late 2020 while planning for the conference to be held in-person in Gatlinburg. The three men also provided false information regarding the Campus Outreach ministry's financial condition to MTSU.
The Rutherford County Grand Jury has indicted Farmer, McCall, and Smothers each for one count of attempted theft of property over $2,500, one count of forgery, one count of criminal simulation, and one count of false entries in a government record.
Comptroller Jason Mumpower shared that MTSU has since implemented stronger policies and procedures since the initial recognition of the issue, stating, “Establishing and following clear policies and procedures, which include reviewing required documentation, helps prevent fraudulent activity from occurring.”
The investigation was launched in May 2021 after MTSU's Internal Audit staff notified the Comptroller's Office about the situation.
To view the investigative report, visit tncot.cc/doireports.