Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center announce the kickoff of its Campfire Concert series for 2023 beginning April 22 and featuring Milele Roots.
Nestled within minutes of downtown Chattanooga, Reflection Riding presents a scenic setting for live music with 300 acres of landscapes, wildlife and natural wonders.
Local artists provide a soundtrack ranging from bluegrass to folk to reggae and rock.
Blankets, chairs, and personal picnics are encouraged.
For a small upcharge of $5, concertgoers can sleep under the stars in the field after the concert ends.
"The natural beauty and the intimacy of the Campfire Concert Series presents an unrivaled experience for our patrons. Whether they're a fan of the particular genre of music or not, it is a night that will be remembered by those who join us", said Mark McKnight , President and CEO of Reflection Riding.
Mary Corson, Managing Director at Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center added, "we had so many positive responses to our 2022 series. One survey respondent summed it up best by saying, 'We love that it was family-friendly, laid back, beautiful scenery, and the beer was included!"
The Campfire Concert Series is made possible by the support of Hutton and Smith Brewery, OCI, and Tremont Tavern.
All tickets include; Hutton and Smith beer, S'mores, and live music.
May's Campfire Concerts will feature Brother and the Hayes on May 6 and The NEW Quintet on May 19. Other artists will be announced in the coming weeks.
Kids ten and under are free. Gates open at 5:30 PM, and the music starts at 7 PM.
If you don't want to bring your own picnic, there is a dinner included option available for purchase.
You do not have to be a member of Reflection Riding to purchase tickets, but members do receive a member discount.
Tickets are now available here.