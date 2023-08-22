Calvin Donaldson Elementary School will be closed Tuesday, August 22nd, due to issues with the air conditioning unit.
Hamilton County Schools maintenance crews have been working overnight to restore cooling to the school, but it has been determined that the building’s chiller unit has problems that cannot be fixed with current resources.
A temporary unit will be installed this week, and the permanent replacement chiller is expected to arrive shortly after.
In addition, box fans have been placed in every room, and frequent breaks and hydration are encouraged.
The school board hopes to have the building operational by Wednesday.