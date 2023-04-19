A 28-year-old Calhoun man faces several counts of child molestation and sexual charges.
Calhoun police say 28-year-old, Joshua Thompson of Calhoun Ga. Thompson was taken into custody on Tuesday for five counts of Child Molestation and numerous other sexual based charges.
Thompson remains in the Gordon County Jail with the possibly of further charges pending.
Officers say information was obtained by Calhoun Police Detectives that lead them to suspect Thompson had engaged in inappropriate sexual acts with two Juveniles.
Chief Tony Pyle explained Calhoun Police obtained additional information and gathered sufficient evidence to take Thompson into custody.
“In order to preserve the integrity of this ongoing investigation, we are only releasing limited details at this time”.