The Calhoun Police Department is warning residents and business owners of a scam that’s been around for years happening in the city.
Police say the fraud involves the use of a "Cash Card" that gives instructions to the cashier to complete the transaction or to distribute money.
Police say three suspects, who are pictured within this story, were able to get away with over $6,670 in gift cards.
Police are urging business owners to train employees so they are aware of this scam.
If you have any questions concerning suspicious persons or suspicious activity, call the Calhoun Police Department and speak with an officer at (706) 629-1234.