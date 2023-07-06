Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue was assisted by Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies at a residential fire in the Sedman Hills subdivision on Wednesday night.
An Aptive Environmental employee working in the neighborhood noticed the smoke coming from the garage and entered the garage, rescuing the family's two dogs in crates.
The main body of the fire was extinguished by bystanders with a garden hose.
Upon further investigation, the cause of the fire was determined to be a magnifying mirror focused on the sunlight on a flammable folding chair resulting in rapid fire spread to the garage's contents.
Heavy damage (estimated $20,000) occurred to the home's main electrical wiring and main septic plumbing.