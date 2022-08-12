Friday evening the Dade County Sheriff's Office says more undocumented immigrants were at the Pilot gas station in Rising Fawn.

As we reported Thursday, the Dade County Sheriff stopped a bus load of immigrants on Wednesday, at the same Pilot gas station, as they were en-route from Texas to Washington DC. And Friday another bus load of immigrants riding the same bus line, were seen being dropped at a hotel in Chattanooga.

According to Chattanooga's communication team, they're aware of Chattanooga being a stopping point for charter buses shuttling migrants from Texas to Washington DC.

They say they've been screened by Department of Homeland Security and are legally searching for asylum.

When Chattanooga police arrived at Comfort Inn and Suites Friday morning, the bus was still there but all the immigrants had left.

Police says they aren't investigating the situation and it will be turned over to the federal government.

Sergeant Chad Payne, with the Dade County Sheriff's Office says they received a report Thursday, of 20 to 30 immigrants being dropped at a gas station in Wildwood, just a day after the first incident in Rising Fawn.

Sergeant Payne understands the buses are a part of an initiative from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who has worked to migrate the immigrants to Washington DC.

We reached out to Governor Abbott's office to learn more but have not heard anything back.

"This isn't just happening to us, I whole heartedly believe that this is happening probably all along the corridors going to these destinations, they're probably making multiple stops, where ever they stop to fill up or whatever, they're probably making those stops and people were probably requesting to get off," said Sergeant Payne.

We also reached out to Coastal Crew Change, the bus line who has repeatedly dropped off immigrants in the past few days. They say they aren't talking about the situation.