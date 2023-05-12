According to the Dalton Public Schools website, Monday, May 15, will be a virtual learning day for students due to a bus strike by drivers with First Student.
Students should log on to Canvas for instruction from their teachers. The school district is not involved in the negotiation and therefore has no control over this situation.
A letter from Dalton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Scott states that Dalton needs more bus drivers available to transport their students to and from school safely.
The school system says they will continue to provide regular updates as more information is received regarding the bus driver strike.
