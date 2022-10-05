Last Thursday, Jenn Piroth's son waited at the bus stop for more than an hour before his bus finally arrived. Unfortunately, this has become a regular occurrence, Piroth said.
Her son lives in Hixson and attends Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences, a magnet school.
"He has never, not once, since the beginning of the school year, been to school on time," Piroth, a former school board candidate, said in a phone call.
Hamilton County Schools officials confirmed in an email Tuesday that the district is facing transportation issues affecting 13 routes.
