Bursts of cold air keeping us chilled this week
- David Karnes
-
- Updated
Good Monday. It was a pretty nice afternoon and will remain so through the evening with temps dropping through the 40s. A jacket will be needed, but it will still feel nice.
We will get a warmer start Tuesday in the low to mid-30s and climb to a very tolerable 51 for the high.
The cold air returns Wednesday with temps ranging from 26 to 42.
We will dip to the low to mid-20s again Thursday morning but warm to a cool but nice high of 50.
Our next shot of even colder air will start moving in Friday. We will start with a pleasant low of 36 but only climb to a high of 42. We may see a few showers through the day Friday, and maybe even a very light wintry mix into the overnight. But make no mistake. Cold air will be the main feature of this system.
It will really settle in Saturday. We will start at 23 and only make it to 35 for the high!
Sunday we will start in the 20s, but manage to sneak up to 47 in the afternoon.
For the latest, download the Local 3 weather app. David Karnes
Tags
David Karnes
Chief Meteorologist
David Karnes became Local 3's Chief Meteorologist in July of 2021. David came to us from SNN News 6 in Sarasota, Florida where he was the chief meteorologist for 9 years. David is a graduate of Soddy-Daisy High School and is glad to be back home.
