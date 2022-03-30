The entire Local 3 News viewing area was under an elevated fire danger on Wednesday. A Tennessee Forester said a tiny spark can cause widespread damage.
Tennessee Division of Forestry Kimberly Burch said people need to be aware and careful. The state has already responded to more than 530 fires this year and most were caused by humans.
Fire danger is determined by five preparedness levels. On Wednesday, the state of Tennessee was at a 4, 5 being the worst.
"A lot of that is determined by the amount of rain we've had, the number of fires we're responding to, if we're increasing the number of fires we've responding to, a lot of that has to do with the fuel moisture that's in the fuel that's around us," Burch said.
That fuel is grass, logs, and trees. The drier they are, the faster they'll burn.
"With just a small spark, it can cause a major wildfire," Burch said.
Burn permits were not being issued Wednesday, so no one should have been burning due to the high winds and low humidity.
Burch said a fire on a day like Wednesday can be very dangerous.
"We get a wildfire and it could be several acres before we can attack it," Burch said.
The state has already responded to the same number of fires from all of last year in just these first three months this year.
If you do see a brush fire, call 911.
"911, if they determine they can't control it with their own fire department, they will contact forestry and we'll come out there with our units," Burch said.
Burn permits from the state are required from October 15 to May 15. Check your county for potentially stricter rules. To get a burn permit, click here.