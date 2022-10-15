Starting today, October 15th - the State of Tennessee requires you to obtain a burn permit for any and all open air fires.
From October 15th until May 15th, open burning can only contain natural vegetation. Things such as garbage, furniture, treated lumber, and other building materials can not be burned even during the period when no permit is required.
Items permitted to be burnt: leaves, branches, tree limbs, twigs, lawn clippings, woody vegetation, yard trimmings, clean unpainted, uncoated wood or untreated lumber.
Outdoor Fire Safety Tips:
• Keep vegetation away from home.
• Clean out your gutters.
• Avoid flammable liquids near ignition point.
• Keep grills/fire pits 6ft away from structures.
• NEVER leave a fire unattended.
• Keep an extinguishing source on hand at all times.
Burn permits may be limited or unavailable at any time during this period due to unsafe burning conditions.