The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau reminds Hamilton County residents that beginning May 1, 2023, seasonal burning restrictions take effect and continue through September 30, 2023.
During this period, no residential or commercial burning is allowed in Hamilton County.
Burning leaves, brush, and other vegetation creates smoke, resulting in a number of hazardous air pollutants.
In addition to increasing pollution levels, exposure to these pollutants can result in health effects ranging from allergies to cancer. Burning restriction is a proven method of controlling air quality.
Residents and companies are encouraged to use alternatives to burning, like chipping, composting and recycling.
Recreational fires are allowed during the restriction period.
A recreational fire is limited to burning seasoned firewood and must be no larger than two (2) feet by three (3) feet in size. These can occur in designated areas or on private property for cooking, pleasure, or ceremonial purposes. They must be attended at all times.
Visit apcb.org to learn more about burning and its effects on air quality and human health.