The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to identify and locate the people and two vehicles believed to be in a recent theft.
On October 7, an older white male driving a Dodge 1500 extended-cab truck with a red/black tailgate with roof and hood mounted LED light bars, stole several pieces of lumber and a generator from a storage unit on Highway 41 near Cloud Springs Road.
A white female with shoulder length brown hair was driving a Dodge Stratus, and helped the man steal and load the lumber.
If you have information about these two, you are asked to contact Detective Rebecca Jordan with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 706-935-2424.