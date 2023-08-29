Thousands of dollars' worth of landscaping equipment was stolen from a local, faith-based ministry that helps children in crisis.
During the early morning hours Tuesday, thieves made off with two industrial size Kubota mowers. Two chainsaws, a blower, a trimmer, and a weed eater were also taken.
Bethel says that between the hours of midnight and 1:00am, a suspect in a red truck entered the main entrance of the campus on Hamill Road, and loaded the landscaping equipment onto a trailer. It is believed that red truck was the only vehicle involved.
The total value of the items stolen is estimated at at least $35,000, Bethel said in a news release.
Bethel Bible Village is privately funded by individuals, churches, businesses and foundations.
If you have information about this theft, please contact the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.