A wonderful week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley – there is only one failing score to report.
Bugs were back at one restaurant in Cleveland causing a failing score.
Sonic on Stuart Road scored a 64.
The inspector said the manager was not performing their duties as show by the violations.
There was no sanitizer dispensing from the three-compartment sink and no soap in the public restroom.
Lettuce, whipped cream and cold brew were all being stored at the wrong temperature.
Employees were seen not changing gloves and washing hands between touching their clothing and performing food prep, and an employee had nail polish on without gloves.
The inspector saw excessive flies in the kitchen.
There was a wastewater leak below the three-compartment sink and the wall by that sink was very dirty according to the inspector.
The chemical spray bottle was seen by the inspector being stored by cup lids.
The inspector reminded them of the food safety training available through the Bradley County Health Department.
Hamilton County
- 97 Brown Middle School 5716 Highway 58 Harrison, TN
- 88 East Lake Elementary School 3600 13th Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Salvation Army Pool 2140 E 28th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Quality Inn Pool 4833 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Pinnacle Condominium Pool 1131 Stringers Ridge Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Trails of Signal Mountain Pool 3535 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Saint Ives Pool 11 Ridgerock Drive Signal Mountain, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Holiday Inn Express & Suites 3710 Modern Industrial Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Rain Thai Bistro Bar 6733 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Buds Sports Bar 5751 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 North River Pub Bar 1 7001 Middle Valley Road Suite 101 Hixson, TN
- 100 North River Pub Bar 2 7001 Middle Valley Road Suite 101 Hixson, TN
- 100 Chao’s Mongolian Grill 5726 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fazoli’s 2332 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Seoul 6231 Perimeter Drive Suite 199 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Rain Thai Bistro 6933 Lee Highway Suite 40 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Shogun Japanese Steakhouse 1806 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 El Agave Mexican Grill & Cuisine 1832 Taft Highway Signal Mountain, TN
- 98 423 Taco 212 W 8th Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 First Watch 5207 Highway 153 Suite 102 Hixson, TN
- 91 Nineteenth Hole 6801 Middle Valley Road Hixson, TN
- 94 McAlister’s Deli 2288 Gunbarrel Road Suite 124 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Wendy’s #2973 1868 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Totto Sushi & Grill 330 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 North River Pub 7001 Middle Valley Road Suite 101 Hixson, TN
- 99 Creeks Bend Golf Club 5900 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 96 Holiday Inn Express Continental Breakfast 3710 Modern Industrial Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Nut’n But Guac 6940 Lee Highway Suite 103 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Wings Town 1805 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Cashews LLC 149 River Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Sluggo’s North 505 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 95 St. Jude Catholic School 930 Ashland Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tasty Heaven Sandwiched 5950 Shallowford Road Suite C Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Blue & Gold Bistrol UTC 615 McCallie Avenue Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ankar’s Express 5959 Shallowford Road Suite 201 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Panda Express UTC 615 McCallie Avenue Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Clarion Inn 3641 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Hooter’s Restaurant 5912 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Moe’s Southwest Grill UTC 642 E 5th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chick-Fil-A UTC 642 E 5th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 UTC Catering 615 McCallie Avenue Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Wendy’s #106 3700 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home 6623 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Newton Child Development Center 1301 Grove Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Hooter’s Bar 5912 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Clarion Inn 3641 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Spring Hill Suites 8876 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 92 Douglas Heights 930 Douglas Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Common House 1517 Mitchell Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Girl’s Preparatory School 205 Island Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Enclave 1181 Enclave Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ridgeside Apartments 6320 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Overlook Community HOA 3984 Hearthstone Circle Hixson, TN
- 94 Super 8 Motel 6519 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN
- 100 Monkey Town Brewing Chattanooga 724 Ashland Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Booker T. Washington State Park 5801 Champion Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wendy's #4012 4500 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Stay APT Suites 6046 Relocation Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Inkd Up 5305 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 There There Cat, LLC dba Leroy 3054 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Krystal CHNF05 3409 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Duck Donuts 2115 Gunbarrel Road Suite A11 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dippers UTC 515 Vine Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wrights Old Plantation 1515 Dodson Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Luigi’s PO Box 2333 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Einstein Bros. Bagels UTC 515 Vine Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Marco’s Pizza 2009 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Enclave 1181 Enclave Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ridgeside Apartments 6320 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Bright School 1950 McDade Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 99 East Ridge Elementary School 1014 John Ross Road East Ridge, TN
- 100 The Edwin Hotel 102 Walnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Overlook Community HOA 3984 Hearthsone Circle Hixson, TN
- 99 Marco’s Pizza 2009 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Vaden Village 6634 Vaden Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 97 East Lake Academy of Fine Arts School 2700 34th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Integra Preserve Pool 9100 Integra Preserve Court Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Raccoon Mountain Caverns & Campground 319 West Hills Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Taqueria Jalisco-Ania 1639 Rossville Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Studio 222 (Piercing) 50 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Motel 6 Pool 7707 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Westbound Honky-Tonk LLC 24 Station Street Suite 106 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Skyfall HOA Pool 9284 Skyfall Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Homewood Subdivision Pool 9401 Homewood Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn & Suites 434 Chetnbut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hawthorne at the Summit Pool 8602 Summit Peak Way Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Teen Challenge Kitchen 1108 W 33rd Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Mulberry Park Pool 9690 Collier Place Ooltewah, TN
- 94 Riverview North Mansion Pool 700 Mansion Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Studio 222 50 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Best Western Heritage Inn 7641 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Subway 3127 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Fairfield Inn & Suites 40 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hawthorne at the Crest 5060 City Station Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Integra Hills Apartments 9198 Integra Hills Lane Collegedale, TN
- 100 Main Line Ink 317 Main Street E Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Primrose School (Food) 5170 Preschool Lane Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Wellesley Subdivision Pool 4228 Wellesley Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 98 East Lake Academy of Fine Arts School 2700 E 3th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hidden Lake Community Pool 3171 Roundabout Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Veranda @ The Ridge Apartments Pool 1408-C Mana Lane East Ridge, TN
- 100 Panera Bread Company 1810 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Oak Haven Pool 2314 Weeping Willow Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Downing Green at Mulberry Park 9513 Rookwood Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 98 The Village at Apison pike 8605 Trade Wind Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 98 McDonald’s #11662 5440 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 99 Subway #31514 8142 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Seven Lakes Pool 8658 Seven Lakes Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Barger Academy 4808 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Taco bell #033643 8522 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Walnut Run Outdoor Pool 8768 Walnut Leaf Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 The Champion’s Club 7502 Snow Hill Road Ooltewah, TN
- 94 Super 8 7024 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Belvoir Christian Academy 800 Belvoir Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Amparos Kitchen 5740 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Retreat at White Oak 7138 Sylar Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 The Legends @ White Oak Pool 9211 Lawford Way Ooltewah, TN
- 97 Kosha Hibachi LLC (Mobile) 6724 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hampton on the Lake Pool 7801 Snow Hill Road Ooltewah, TN
- 94 Barger Academy 4808 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Blue Bird Row Apartments 1348 Passenger Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Chick-Fil-A 639 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 River Rock Apartments 382 Cherry Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Lakesite Recreation Club 2505 Blue Ridge Road Soddy, TN
- 95 McDonald’s #23381 8601 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 River’s Edge HOA Pool 2521 Heron Cove Lane Soddy Daisy, TN
- 94 Mo Mo Hibachi 9332 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 Creekside @ Hampton Meadows 7573 White Pine Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Mill Run Pool 8382 Mitchell Mill Road Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Choo Choo Dive Center 3739 Powers Court Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Passenger Flats 1362 Passenger Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Captain D’s #3450 2008 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Riverwalk @ Cameron Harbor Apartments 726 Fulton Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chuy’s Chattanooga #76 2271 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Mountain Lake Estates HOA-Pool 9506 Balata Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Royal Harbour Homeowners Association Royal Club Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 99 Zaxby’s 5013 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Hampton Cove HOA 8098 Chinkapin Court Ooltewah, TN
- 99 Middle Valley Elementary School 1609 Thrasher Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Enlighten Ink 6743 Ringgold Road Suite J Chattanooga, TN
- 100 McConnell Elementary School 8629 Columbus Road Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Cambridge Square 7092 Chesteron Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Spring Valley Community Pool 110 Valley Bridge Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Custom Concepts Ink 3823 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 88 Oak Spring Pool 3440 Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 86 Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers 688 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 94 Kentucky Fried Chicken 2720 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 86 Krystal CLV001 2510 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 64 Sonic Drive-In #3885 390 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN
- 98 Faith Haven Christian Academy Kitchen 5053 N Lee Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 McDonalds 4095 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Taco Bell #040162 3089 Pleasant Grove Road SW McDonald, TN
- 94 Mooooorebetterbbq Mobile Unit 410 Seminole Drive Cleveland, TN
- 99 Subway 855 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Tinsley Park Ball Conc. Tinsley Park Cleveland, TN
- 95 Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill 694 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 KOA Swimming Pool 648 Pleasant Grove Road McDonald, TN
- 96 Clarion Inn Pool 185 James Asbury Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 90 Quality Inn Pool 153 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN
- 99 Taco Bell #033295 946 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Mrs. Winner’s 2487 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 La Quinta Pool 130 Interstate Drive Cleveland, TN
- 99 Juicy Seafood 138 Paul Huff Parkway NW Cleveland, TN
- 92 Best Western Plus Pool 107 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 96 Holiday Inn Pool 110 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 90 Baymont Inn Pool 360 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 98 McDonald’s 1350 25th Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 95 Wesley Methodist Pre-School 3405 Peerless Road Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 86 Battlefield Campground and RV Park, LLC (Swimming Pool) 199 KOA Boulevard Ringgold, GA
- 91 Thatcher’s BBQ 2929 Highway 41 Ringgold, GA
Dade County
None
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 100 Chattanooga Valley Middle 847 Allgood Road Flinstone, GA
Whitfield County
- 98 The Oakwood Inc. 195 W Cuyler Street Dalton, GA
- 98 Loncheria Los Compadres 1900 E Morris Street Dalton, GA
- 91 Moe’s Southwest Grill 1515 W Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA
- 89 Day’s Inn 1424 W Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA
- 100 Hampton Inn 1000 Market Street Dalton, GA