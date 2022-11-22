More than a hundred people who lived at the Budgetel Inn are now part of a motion to intervene in the petition that declared the motel a nuisance.
The petition was filed by Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp. Wamp claims the motel was a crime hub and cited that several sex offenders were residents.
The daughter of one of the evicted residents, Rebecca Revels, reached out to Attorney Charles Wright with Wright & Woodward fight the D.A.'s petition.
Wright took the case immediately and filed a motion to intervene in Wamp's petition against Budgetel, citing that the majority of the tenants who had pre-paid their rent were legally entitled to their apartments and the court order violated the rights of innocent residents.
Revels is looking to get in touch with as many residents as possible, hoping that the motion will allow their voices to be heard.
She says they are still working to find housing for those evicted from the motel.
The hearing for the case was set to be heard on Monday, but has been moved to December 5.