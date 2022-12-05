Several former Budgetel Inn residents were packed inside a Hamilton County courtroom Monday awaiting to hear the fate of the hotel. Unfortunately, they are going to have to wait a little longer as no decision was made. Though, Hamilton County Judge Boyd Patterson said he is interesting in reopening the hotel in a safe way.
Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp is asking the Judge Patterson to permanently close the hotel. While Chris Clim, Attorney for the Budgetel Inn owners, said they can make necessary changes and repairs to reopen.
D.A. Wamp called several witnesses to testify as to just how bad the situation was at the hotel. The first was a Hamilton County 911 Record Specialist, who said there were over 2,000 calls made to 911 for law enforcement service to Budgetel.
Clime pointed out that all the calls were not for criminal activity. Some of the calls were for difficulty breathing and car tows.
East Ridge Assistant Chief of Police Josh Creel also testified in court. He also said he noticed there has been an increase in crime at the hotel and that the police department did not have a good relationship with the Budgetel owners and staff.
"We happened upon people passed out, overdosed in their vehicles, on the stairwells. And our own knowledge of the staff's criminal behavior would not lend itself to us telling them what we're doing and why we're doing it," explained Asst. Chief Creel.
An East Ridge Code Enforcement Officer testified that there were more than 20 violations on the property including roaches, structural and electrical issues, making the property unsafe for people who lived there.
If the property to reopen Judge Patterson said a few changes would need to happen first.
"I need know that if Budgetel was to reopen, not every room has to be up to code, not every room has to be clean, not every room has to have hole-free walls. Those major structural aspects has to be taken care of an order for Budgetel to reopen."
Judge Patterson ended the hearing saying he plans to draft an order with what would Budgetel owners would need to do in order for the them to reopen.
He said the next step is for both parties and a code enforcement officer to do a site visit on Friday. Then court will reconvene on Monday, December 12th at 1:30 p.m.