A new court date has been set to determine when the Budgetel Inn will reopen.
The state of Budgetel reopening could be decided on May 1.
That date could change once the East Ridge Fire Marshal and Code Enforcement inspects the property.
Hamilton County Judge Boyd Patterson told Budgetel Attorney Chris Clem that inspections need to be completed and more staff workers need to be hired.
“They have been very responsive, I think we can get them out there this week, if not this week next week. Once we have that we will be ready to start hiring and we will notify the court let’s have a hearing next week or the week after,” Clem said.
Clem said all 60 rooms in building one will pass inspection.
No smoking will be allowed and renters will not be able to stay longer than 120-days.
“We put down new flooring, they put down new paint, they redid the furniture, new mattresses, new window coverings, we did a lot of the electrical coverings. Now, they have updated the camera system, which they have before. They upgraded the fire code system, the fire alarm system,” Clem said.
The property will have nearly 90 cameras, including more than 20 in building one.
Judge Patterson said the decision on reopening will depend partly on whether a newly hired security company can provide around the clock protection.
The security company owner responded.
“We would utilize the camera system of course with rounds by security officers checking visitors in and taking their information down on a visitation list. We would make sure the property itself is maintained as far as security and make sure everyone is safe,” Ernest Dixson said.
As for other measures, cash payments can be taken, but East Ridge Police must be notified.
Also, there will be a curfew for non-residents from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m., and cameras must be recording in the back parking lot.