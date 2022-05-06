Bud Floral + Home store bustling with orders for Mother's Day

The clock is ticking to find a Mother's Day present.
According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $31.7 billion this year, which is a 13% increase from 2021.
The average consumer spending is projected to be $245, which is a record for the holiday. It's a 11% increase from last year.
It's one of the busiest holidays for Jamie Rehm and her team at Bud Floral + Home in Red Bank.
"We've got lots of orders that are going out today and tomorrow," Rehm said.
She said they have stayed busy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We were so crazy busy during COVID because we were able to do touchless delivery so that was probably our biggest Mother's Day that we ever had," Rehm said.
If you still haven't picked out a gift for Mother's day, Bud + Floral Home will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.