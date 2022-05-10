If you're looking for a job, this might be the right fit for you.
Buc-ee’s first travel center in Tennessee, located in Crossville, will bring 250 new jobs to the area with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation, according to the company.
Buc-ee’s touts their world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, as big draws as they prepare for a three-day hiring event for its new Crossville travel center.
The hiring event will be held May 17, 18, and 19, from 8:00am to 5:00pm daily. Applications must be submitted online prior to the event and can be found using this link.
Online applications will be reviewed, and Buc-ee’s hiring management team will conduct phone call screenings for all candidates who advance to the next round. Invitations for interviews will be sent to each prospective hiring event attendee after the phone call screening.
Due to the large volume and need for pre-scheduled interview slots, walk-ins are not encouraged and may be turned away.
The interviews will be at the Fairfield Glade Community Center, 128 Stonehenge Dr, Fairfield Glade, TN.
“What makes Buc-ee’s special is our people––the smiles and genuine friendliness travelers experience as soon as they walk through our doors,” said Jeff Nadalo of Buc-ee’s. “Those are qualities Tennessee is known for, too, and we look forward to combining Texas and Tennessee hospitality here in Crossville.”