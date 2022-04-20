Bubble bath recalled for potentially risky bacterium

Two specific lots of a brand of bubble bath, marketed for babies, have been recalled. They may contain a bacterium that could be dangerous to specific groups.
The product is 20-ounce bottles of Babyganics chamomile verbena bubble bath, sold at select retailers in the U.S. They come in a white bottle with a green lid.
The only versions of this that are affected by the voluntary recall are those with UPC number 8 13277 01375 4 and with lot codes Y314 and Y315.
The company said the discovery of Pluralibacter gergoviae was found during extended shelf-life stability testing. It said its testing has found no other instances of the bacterium in any products other than those that are recalled.
While Pluralibacter gergoviae is not generally a risk to healthy people, the company said it can be a risk to people who are immunocompromised or who have broken or irritated skin -- such as children with diaper rash.
Babyganics said it is not aware of anyone getting sick from the recalled bubble bath.
This recall comes less than a month after specific lots of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer were recalled also for the possible presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae. There was no immediate indication of the two recalls were related.