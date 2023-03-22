The Bryan College fishing team competed at Lake Toho for the 2023 MLF Bass National Championship. '
With 14 fish that weighed 58.12 lbs, Justin Botts and Conner DiMauro earned 6th place and a prize of $1,000.
On the first day of the competition, the duo led the field with five fish that weighed 27 lbs even. On Day 2, Botts and DiMauro once again led the field with four fish that weighed 13.12 lbs.
Although they could not hold onto first place in the final weigh-in, they brought home a 6th place finish in the MLF Abu Garcia College Fishing National Championship.