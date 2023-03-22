The Bryan College fishing team competed at Lake Toho for the 2023 MLF Bass National Championship. With 14 fish that weighed a total of 58.12 lbs, Justin Botts and Conner DiMauro earned 6th place and a prize of $1,000.
On the first day of competition, the duo led the field with 5 fish that weighed 27 lbs even. On Day 2, Botts and DiMauro once again led the field with 4 fish that weighed 13.12 lbs.
Although they were unable to hold onto first place in the final weigh-in, they still achieved a successful 6th place finish in the MLF Abu Garcia College Fishing National Championship.