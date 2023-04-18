Bryan College dedicates Clara Ward School of Nursing

On April 14th, Bryan College celebrated the opening of the Clara Ward School of Nursing with an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony. The Nursing facility is located on the 2nd floor of the Livesay Learning Center and is the result of months of preparation.
The mission of the Clara Ward School of Nursing is to prepare students to become professional nurses who utilize skill, ingenuity, and grace in order to meet the world’s changing needs.
Led by Dr. Pamela Giles, Dean of Clara Ward School of Nursing, the Nursing faculty are ready to mentor, and educate Bryan’s first-ever nursing students.
The baccalaureate degree program in Nursing has received initial approval from the Tennessee Board of Nursing and is pursuing initial accreditation by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. This degree is a generalist degree, providing a broad foundation of knowledge that enables the new nurse to enter the care setting of their choice.
Applications from students looking to be in the the first class of Nursing majors in the program are already completed, and courses are set to begin this August.
For more information about Clara Ward School of Nursing, visit https://bryan.edu/nursing or their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BryanCollegeNursing.