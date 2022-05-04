A brother and sister have won the Republican nominations for two of the highest offices in Hamilton County. Weston Wamp won the mayor's race and Coty Wamp won the district attorney's race.
Coty received 71 percent of the votes, beating the current DA Neal Pinkston. The closer race was her brother, Weston, who beat Sabrena Smedley by just over 300 votes.
"We worked our tail off. We feel like we gave the county a vision for public education that's different than where we've been,” Weston Wamp Local 3 News.
"This summer we're going to focus on bridging gaps in this community. We are going to focus on relationship building,” Coty Wamp said.
Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger has been the leader since 201, and General Neal Pinkston has been the top prosecutor since 2014. Regardless of the outcome in August, there will be new faces, and they could be a brother-sister duo.
"My brother and I have kept our races very separate, but we're best friends,” Coty said.
Each is happy for one another. But has a full plate this summer.
Weston says it wasn't as much him that won -- as it was public education.
"We did it with specific proposals, and we want to bring back vocational education in a real way. I think the county mayor could lead that effort,” Weston told us.
His sister's biggest priorities are restoring the child sex abuse prosecutor position, focusing on violent crime by creating a gang unit, and focusing on opioid abuse, specifically fentanyl.
"Public safety continues to poll as the number one issue. We all agree we just want our streets to be safer. I would like to break down the walls and the barriers in this community right now and come together around this issue,” Coty told us.
Coty and Weston's father, Zach Wamp, was a former member of congress, so the two are familiar with the world's they are stepping into.
Weston will now go against Democrat, Matt Adams. Coty will be up against John Allen Brooks.
The general election is August 4th.