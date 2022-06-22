Broken car a/c units are skyrocketing due to a heat wave

Another heat wave is hitting the Tennessee Valley this week and your car's air conditioner is being pushed to the limits to keep you cool. When you get into a car that's been sitting in the sun, it can be as hot as 150 degrees, which is why mechanics say it's important to make sure your a/c unit is working properly to keep you comfortable during your commute.
Bo Ray with Quality Tire Pros says the rise in temperatures can impact your car's entire system, but especially the air conditioner. Sweltering days are outlasting the a/c system in many drivers cars, making summer a very busy time for shops like theirs.
"We probably get 15 to 20 calls a day and I would say we have at least 10 cars in the shop currently for the day for a/c repair," explained Ray.
The ongoing supply chain shortages are also causing extended repair times, and depending on the fix, your a/c repair could have a hefty price tag.
"A/C repairs can range from 120 from a full system replacement upwards to 1000 to 1500 dollars."
Ray said you can't really stop your a/c from going out prematurely, but there's other measures you can take to avoid spending a fortune on repairs.
"Make sure your cooling fans are working properly to keep internal temperatures down in the a/c system."
Ray said when you first get in your car, it'll take a while to cool down, but the air coming out of the vents should be around 50 degrees. If it's not blowing cool air, you should take it to your mechanic to have it checked out.