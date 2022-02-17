The Hamilton County Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved a broadband deal that will benefit more than 1,000 county residents, part of a broader effort to expand high-speed internet well beyond Chattanooga's Gig City.
More than a decade after Chattanooga launched its gigabit network, many households in rural communities in Southeast Tennessee remain without broadband services. The expansion will be partially funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, passed last year by Democrats in Congress.
"This is greatly, greatly needed," Commissioner Steve Highlander, R-Ooltewah, said last week during the Hamilton County Commission's agenda session.
