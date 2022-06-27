Good Monday. After a rainy, stormy morning for some, this evening will actually not be too bad. Temps will fall from the low 80s into the 70s. The humidity will also be falling slightly. Skies will be partly Cloudy.
Tuesday we will be mostly cloudy with a high of 86. Again, the humidity will not be too high so it should be relatively comfortable throughout the day. We have a slight chance for a passing shower or storm.
Wednesday through Friday will see highs in the mid to upper 80s with the humidity returning and spotty showers and storms possible each day.
The weekend will remain warm and muggy with slightly higher chances for scattered showers and storms.
We are watching the Atlantic as a growing tropical system will likely become Tropical Storm Bonnie sometime this week.
