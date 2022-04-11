Weather permitting, crews will repair a portion of the I-75 bridge over Peavine Creek Tuesday, April 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
TDOT says the repairs will close one southbound right lane.
Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones.
Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
TDOT maintenance team members who repair roads and bridges and our project teams who oversee construction projects are continuing their essential work, while following sanitary work practices prescribed by health agencies to protect themselves and the public from the coronavirus, as are most state DOTs in the U.S.