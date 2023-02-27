Wedding season is upon us and most brides were in one place on Sunday, the Bridal Expo in Ringgold.
The expo is the largest one in Northwest Georgia and for many brides, it's a one stop shop.
Planning your big day can be an exciting time, but finding where to start is often an overwhelming task for some.
The Bridal Expo at the Ringgold Colonnade was a chance to connect brides with local wedding professionals.
Local 3 News caught up with one couple who plans to tie the knot in June.
"We have a lot of things planned, but we still have some lose ends left to planning and we just wanted to see what everyone had hear for us to look at,” said Jenna McClain and Jacob Bickery.
The event featured a runway full of the latest gowns, music, and food.
Bobby Prince, the producer and coordinator of the expo, tells Local 3, this year may have been the biggest year for the expo yet.
Prince says while most planning begins behind a computer, he enjoys providing an open space for brides to explore.
"You meet the individuals, you see their personality, you see their work and I think the chemistry is so important,” Prince said. “So that's the benefit of coming to one of these bridal shows.”
If you missed the show on Sunday, Prince says you can catch the next expo again in July.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates on the July expo as they become available.