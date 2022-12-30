Tickets are almost sold out for Chattanooga's BrickUniverse Lego Fan Expo, with plans to be bigger and better than before.
“Thousands. Probably millions [of legos], actually," said organizer Rolan Beights.
In January, legos will be used for creations of all shapes and sizes.
“Multiple different creations from life-size creations to little microbuilds," said Rolan. "As well there will be building zones where you can build them and put them on display.”
Roman and Angela Beights said it's the perfect way to start 2023 with your family with aspects for all ages.
“So we have a Star Wars theme building zone where peple can build their own Star Wars creation, put it on display," said Rolan. "We also have a Friends building zone for all the little girls out there, as well as a regular building zone."
Artists will be coming from all over to show off their own lego creations.
“Each of these artists will have their own gallery as well as there will be local lego user groups that will have their creations on display," said organizer Angela Beights.
The Beights family says to take advantage of the chances to met the mind behind the creations you'll see.
“Take your time and meet the artists," said Beights. "This is one occasion where you can do that, they will each be in their gallery."
Beights said most of all, take time to bond as a family.
“One of the biggest things that we see is we see a time where families come in and they get off of their phones and they’re involved with their children," said Angela.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online.