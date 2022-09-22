Happy Thursday, everyone! Fall officially arrives tonight. Our cold front is moving through the area this afternoon, bringing breezy conditions, but also much cooler, less humid air. Highs today will only be in the mid to upper 80s, with highs only in the 70s on Friday!
We warm back into the low 80s this weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine Saturday, but a new front arrives on Sunday bringing a chance for scattered showers, followed by another surge of cool, fall-like air to the region!
Most of next week looks pleasant with sunshine, low humidity, and comfy temps!