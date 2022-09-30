7 day forecast
Good Friday! We will have another cool, breezy, nice evening with temps falling through the 60s. We will see some clouds Saturday with maybe a few light tropical showers east of Chattanooga during the morning hours, then partly cloudy and breezy with a high of 75.

Sunday through Tuesday look great with a sun / cloud mix and highs in the mid 70s.

We will warm a bit late week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

No rain is expected at all next week.

Chief Meteorologist

David Karnes became Local 3's Chief Meteorologist in July of 2021. David came to us from SNN News 6 in Sarasota, Florida where he was the chief meteorologist for 9 years. David is a graduate of Soddy-Daisy High School and is glad to be back home.

