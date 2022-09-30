Good Friday! We will have another cool, breezy, nice evening with temps falling through the 60s. We will see some clouds Saturday with maybe a few light tropical showers east of Chattanooga during the morning hours, then partly cloudy and breezy with a high of 75.
Sunday through Tuesday look great with a sun / cloud mix and highs in the mid 70s.
We will warm a bit late week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
No rain is expected at all next week.
