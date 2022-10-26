Happy Wednesday, everyone! It’s a blustery, cloudy, and cool afternoon around the region. Look for the clouds to hang tough this afternoon with high temperatures only in the lower 60s. About 10 degrees below average for this time of year.
Tonight, look for some partial clearing, cool, and dry conditions. Overnight lows will fall into the 40s. Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs back into the upper 60s to near 70. We will wrap up the work week with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower 70s.
This weekend will feature a storm system that will likely bring clouds back to the area on Saturday with highs only in the upper 60s. Rain returns to the area Sunday, with cooler temps. Highs will only be in the low to mid 60s.
Halloween will feature clouds and maybe a morning shower. Trick-or-treat conditions should be dry and cool with temps falling from the 60s into the 50s. Look for decreasing clouds next week with highs slowly rebounding back into the lower 70s by mid- week.