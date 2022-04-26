Happy Tuesday, everyone! After some morning clouds and rain, things have improved quite a bit this afternoon. The sunshine has returned and temperatures are warming up in it’s wake. Still, it’s about 15 degrees cooler than Monday afternoon.
This evening, look for clear skies, breezy north winds, and cooling temperatures. Overnight lows will likely bottom out in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A sharp change from the near 90 degree heat we have been experiencing the past few days.
Wednesday will feature sunny skies, low humidity, and breezy northeast winds. High temps will warm into the lower 70s.
Thursday will feature a few more high clouds, otherwise mostly sunny and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Friday and the weekend will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, with a few isolated shower chances each day. The highest chance for rain will occur on Sunday, when a front stalls over the area. Highs will be near 80 each day, with lows in the 50s and 60s.
A more unsettled pattern develops late-weekend into next week, with daily rounds of scattered showers & storms. Highs will be in the lower 80s, and lows in the 60s.