Today will feature mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with a small chance for a spotty light shower. All the widespread rain from this morning is well to our east. Today will also be breezy. Wind Advisories are in place through the afternoon for the area. The strongest wind will be for the higher elevations. High temperatures today will hit around midday in the mid-50s, and then, they’ll fall for the afternoon into the evening, hitting the mid-40s by 6pm ET.
Tonight will have lows from 30-35, and a transition to flurries and scattered light snow showers will happen in the higher elevations. These scattered snow showers will continue off and on throughout Thursday with light accumulations in the higher elevations. Highs on Thursday will be cooler near 45 with a mostly to partly cloudy sky.
Friday will be mostly sunny and range from 27 in the morning to 48 in the afternoon. Saturday will remain mostly sunny and warm to 55 in the afternoon. Scattered rain showers will return on Sunday.