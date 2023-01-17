On Wednesday, January 18, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga and United Way of Greater Chattanooga will join forces to celebrate the groundbreaking of the first-ever United Way Home.
Located at 3431 Kirkland Avenue, this home is being built for Jasmine McCann and her two children. Jasmine has been in the Habitat program since late 2019 and works as the frontline manager at Food City in St. Elmo.
The new home is made possible through a $75,000 grant from the Impact Fund awarded to Habitat by United Way. At the ceremony, guests will have the opportunity to meet Jasmine and her family, tour the property, and learn more about this exciting partnership between Habitat and United Way.